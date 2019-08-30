‘Brexit dress rehearsal’: France to test measures prepared for Britain’s EU exit

France will test measures it has prepared for Britain’s exit from the EU for a month so that companies are fully-prepared ahead of the UK leaving the bloc at the end of October, the French minister in charge of customs said on Friday.

Gerald Darmanin will meet Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of coordinating ‘no-deal’ Brexit planning, in Calais later on Friday to show how France is preparing for Britain’s departure from the EU on October 31, Reuters reports.

“For a month we will act as if there is Brexit for a large number of companies. We’re going to put in place a sort of general rehearsal so that we are ready at the end of October,” Darmanin told RTL radio.

Businesses have been warning of long tailbacks for lorries transporting goods between mainland Europe and Britain. The British government has said most goods from the EU will be allowed into Britain without full customs checks for at least three months if there is a no deal Brexit.