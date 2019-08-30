Warsaw, Washington agree on 6 locations for US troops in Poland – defense minister

Warsaw and Washington have agreed on six locations for new US troops to be stationed on Polish soil, the country’s defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, said on Friday.

In June, Poland signed a deal to increase the American military presence on its soil to counter what Warsaw describes as “Russia’s growing assertiveness,” Reuters said.

Blaszczak’s statement came a day after President Donald Trump canceled a trip to Warsaw as a hurricane headed towards Florida.

Military declarations were expected during Trump’s visit, but Blaszczak said some agreements had already been made, without giving details. “We are prepared to tell the public the agreed information regarding places where soldiers will be stationed,” he told state radio.