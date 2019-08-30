 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Warsaw, Washington agree on 6 locations for US troops in Poland – defense minister

Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 10:37 Edited time: 30 Aug, 2019 10:55
Get short URL
Warsaw, Washington agree on 6 locations for US troops in Poland – defense minister
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak attends the signing ceremony for a deal to buy High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers, during US Vice President Mike Pence's visit in Warsaw, Poland, February 13, 2019. © Reuters / Kacper Pempel

Warsaw and Washington have agreed on six locations for new US troops to be stationed on Polish soil, the country’s defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, said on Friday.

In June, Poland signed a deal to increase the American military presence on its soil to counter what Warsaw describes as “Russia’s growing assertiveness,” Reuters said.

Blaszczak’s statement came a day after President Donald Trump canceled a trip to Warsaw as a hurricane headed towards Florida.

Military declarations were expected during Trump’s visit, but Blaszczak said some agreements had already been made, without giving details. “We are prepared to tell the public the agreed information regarding places where soldiers will be stationed,” he told state radio.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies