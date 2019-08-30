 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump canceling Warsaw trip seen as blow for ruling Polish party

Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 07:29 Edited time: 30 Aug, 2019 10:28
US President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 12, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque / File Photo

President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a planned trip to Poland to deal with a hurricane comes as a sharp blow to Poland’s government, which had been counting on the visit for a boost ahead of October elections, AP said.

Trump is sending Vice President Mike Pence to observances on Sunday marking the start of World War II and for meetings with Polish leaders the next day expected to include new military and energy deals.

Trump announced late Thursday that it was “very important” to stay home to deal with Hurricane Dorian, which is predicted to make landfall in Florida on Monday.

Some political opponents in Poland voiced satisfaction the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party lost the potential electoral boost only six weeks ahead of October 13 parliamentary elections. PiS enjoys the highest support out of any grouping ahead of the elections, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

