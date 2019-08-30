Trump canceling Warsaw trip seen as blow for ruling Polish party

President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a planned trip to Poland to deal with a hurricane comes as a sharp blow to Poland’s government, which had been counting on the visit for a boost ahead of October elections, AP said.

Trump is sending Vice President Mike Pence to observances on Sunday marking the start of World War II and for meetings with Polish leaders the next day expected to include new military and energy deals.

Trump announced late Thursday that it was “very important” to stay home to deal with Hurricane Dorian, which is predicted to make landfall in Florida on Monday.

Some political opponents in Poland voiced satisfaction the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party lost the potential electoral boost only six weeks ahead of October 13 parliamentary elections. PiS enjoys the highest support out of any grouping ahead of the elections, according to a poll released on Wednesday.