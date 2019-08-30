 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s oil tanker heading to Lebanon, Turkey’s FM says; Beirut ‘not informed’

Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 09:43 Edited time: 30 Aug, 2019 10:15
Iranian oil tanker 'Adrian Darya 1', previously named 'Grace 1', in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. © Reuters / Jon Nazca

Lebanon has not been informed whether an Iranian oil tanker, at the center of confrontation between Washington and Tehran, was heading to one of its ports, Beirut said on Friday.

“We have not been informed of the Iranian oil tanker ‘Adrian Darya’ heading” to Lebanon, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told Reuters.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier in the day in Oslo, Norway that the tanker was headed for Lebanon.

Tracking site Marine Traffic showed on Friday that the ‘Adrian Darya’, formerly called ‘Grace 1’, which is now in waters south of Turkey, had changed course again and was headed for the southeastern Turkish port of Iskenderun.

