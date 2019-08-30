Iran’s oil tanker heading to Lebanon, Turkey’s FM says; Beirut ‘not informed’

Lebanon has not been informed whether an Iranian oil tanker, at the center of confrontation between Washington and Tehran, was heading to one of its ports, Beirut said on Friday.

“We have not been informed of the Iranian oil tanker ‘Adrian Darya’ heading” to Lebanon, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told Reuters.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier in the day in Oslo, Norway that the tanker was headed for Lebanon.

Tracking site Marine Traffic showed on Friday that the ‘Adrian Darya’, formerly called ‘Grace 1’, which is now in waters south of Turkey, had changed course again and was headed for the southeastern Turkish port of Iskenderun.