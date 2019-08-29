Georgia declares emergency as Hurricane Dorian heads for US mainland

Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for a dozen of counties along Georgia’s southern coast, as latest forecasts predicted Hurricane Dorian will make landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm on Monday, with winds gusting up to 130 mph.

While the hurricane’s exact path remains largely a mystery, Kemp urged residents to be on high alert and warned about potential flash floods. “At the very least, we are going to see rain in some parts of our state, potentially heavy, which could bring flooding,” Kemp said.

Over the past few days, the hurricane swept through the Caribbean, rattling the US Virgin Islands but skirting Puerto Rico, which had also declared a state of emergency. The island, still reeling from the devastating Maria hurricane, was spared much-feared major damage, but Dorian did bring heavy rains and triggered power outages.

