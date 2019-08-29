Japan’s Abe warns African states about debt as China presence grows

Japan’s prime minister on Thursday warned African leaders against accumulating too much debt, in an apparent reference to Chinese infrastructure projects.

Addressing leaders from several African nations at a development conference in Yokohama, Shinzo Abe said that Tokyo was promoting “quality” infrastructure exports and investments, supported by Japan’s government-backed institutions.

“If partner countries are deeply in debt, it interferes with everyone’s efforts to enter the market,” Abe told the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD). He also announced that Japan plans to train experts in 30 African countries in next three years on managing risks and public debts.

China, with its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, now enjoys a massive presence in the continent, having announced $60 billion in development funding for Africa last year. The Chinese efforts have faced criticism for favoring Chinese companies and workers over local economies, saddling nations with debts and ignoring rights and environmental issues, AFP said.