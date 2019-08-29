 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greece’s new PM wants talks with Germany on war reparations

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 16:29 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 17:27
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Greece's PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 29, 2019. © Reuters / Axel Schmidt

Newly elected Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said during a visit in Berlin that he hopes Germany will agree to start negotiations on war reparations, AP reports. After a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, Mitsotakis told reporters “we hope there will be a positive response.”

The previous Greek government delivered a formal request in April to enter talks on paying reparations Athens claims Greece is owed from both world wars.

Merkel didn’t mention the issue at the news conference. Germany has said before that the question of World War II reparations to Greece had been settled.

Athens estimates it could claim minimum reparations of €292 billion ($323 billion) for Germany’s World War II occupation and €9.2 billion ($10.19 billion) for World War I.

