 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UN envoy hopes for constitution committee in Syria next month

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 17:28
Get short URL
UN envoy hopes for constitution committee in Syria next month
UN special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen (L) and other officials attend a session of the peace talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, April 26, 2019. © Reuters / Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

The United Nations special envoy for Syria is “quietly hopeful” the UN can announce an agreement to launch a constitutional committee before world leaders gather in late September, AP reports. The development is seen as a step which could lead to a political solution to end the eight-year conflict.

Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Thursday the package to resolve outstanding names, terms of reference and rules of procedure “is nearly finalized, and the outstanding differences are, in my assessment, comparatively minor.”

Formation of a constitutional committee is key to political reforms and new elections meant to unify Syria.

Last month, Pedersen discussed the formation of the constitutional committee with Syrian authorities in Damascus.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies