UN envoy hopes for constitution committee in Syria next month

The United Nations special envoy for Syria is “quietly hopeful” the UN can announce an agreement to launch a constitutional committee before world leaders gather in late September, AP reports. The development is seen as a step which could lead to a political solution to end the eight-year conflict.

Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Thursday the package to resolve outstanding names, terms of reference and rules of procedure “is nearly finalized, and the outstanding differences are, in my assessment, comparatively minor.”

Formation of a constitutional committee is key to political reforms and new elections meant to unify Syria.

Last month, Pedersen discussed the formation of the constitutional committee with Syrian authorities in Damascus.