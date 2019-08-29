 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain maritime service rescues over 200 migrants heading to Europe

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 14:52 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 16:25
Migrants intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea walk after disembarking from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, August 29, 2019. © Reuters / Jon Nazca

Spain’s maritime service says it has rescued 208 migrants from the Mediterranean Sea in 24 hours. The agency said on Thursday the migrants were in three boats and picked up in the so-called Alboran Sea, an area east of the Strait of Gibraltar and one of the most common routes for crossing to Europe from North Africa.

The migrants were taken to temporary handling facilities in Spain, AP reported.

The Interior Ministry in Madrid said that by mid-August this year the number of migrants arriving by sea was down 42.5 percent compared to the same period last year – just under 14,600 compared with more than 25,300 in 2018.

The number of boats making the crossing fell from 1,054 to 542 over the same period.

