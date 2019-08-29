 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Ukraine’s MPs elect Honcharuk as new PM, appoint speaker & defense minister

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 15:27 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 16:56
Get short URL
Ukraine’s MPs elect Honcharuk as new PM, appoint speaker & defense minister
Oleksiy Honcharuk addresses lawmakers during the first session of newly-elected parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, August 29, 2019. © Reuters / Gleb Garanich

Oleksiy Honcharuk, a 35-year-old lawyer, was appointed as Ukraine’s prime minister on Thursday. He was proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and received the support of 290 members of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament).

“You all know our problems: the debts we have inherited, the ruined infrastructures and the war in the east,” Honcharuk told the legislators. “And we still have corruption. We remain unable to eliminate a situation where the one who rises to power hurries to lay hands on anything that comes his way,” TASS quoted him as saying.

Andriy Zahorodnyuk, a lawyer and activist, was appointed as the new defense minister.

The parliament elected Dmitry Razumkov as its speaker. Razumkov is the leader of the Servant of the People pro-presidential party.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies