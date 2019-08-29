 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump, Erdogan discuss Syria, trade in call – White House

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 14:45 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 15:48
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. © Reuters / Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Turkish Presidential Press Office

US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Wednesday on a range of issues, including the humanitarian situation in Idlib, Syria and trade, the White House said on Thursday.

Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported the call on Wednesday, saying the two leaders agreed to cooperate to protect civilians in the Idlib region.

Erdogan said Turkey’s deal with the United States to set up a “safe zone” in northeast Syria was a correct step and that Ankara would not let Washington delay the plan, CNN Turk reported on Thursday.

Ankara revealed last weekend that a joint operations center for the proposed zone along Syria’s northeastern border is now fully operational. Erdogan said this week Turkish ground troops would enter the planned safe zone “very soon.”

