Ukraine president proposes Honcharuk as new PM, Prystaiko as foreign minister

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed Oleksiy Honcharuk, a 35-year-old lawyer with little political experience, as the new prime minister, a parliamentary resolution showed on Thursday.

Honcharuk became a deputy head of Zelensky’s office in May, having previously led a non-governmental organization focused on economic reform. He has also worked as an advisor to the Ecology Ministry. He ran for parliament in 2014 but did not get elected.

Zelensky, a comedian-turned-politician who became president in April, also nominated former Ukrainian ambassador to NATO Vadym Prystaiko as foreign minister, and lawyer and activist Andriy Zahorodnyuk as defense minister.

Zelensky’s party, Servant of the People, won 254 of 450 seats in parliamentary elections in July. This is the first time a ruling president’s party has won an absolute majority in the legislature and the right to independently form a government.