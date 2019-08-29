Ukraine president proposes Honcharuk as new PM, Prystaiko as foreign minister

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 12:56 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 15:24
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US National Security Advisor John Bolton during a meeting in Kiev, August 28, 2019. © Reuters / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed Oleksiy Honcharuk, a 35-year-old lawyer with little political experience, as the new prime minister, a parliamentary resolution showed on Thursday.

Honcharuk became a deputy head of Zelensky’s office in May, having previously led a non-governmental organization focused on economic reform. He has also worked as an advisor to the Ecology Ministry. He ran for parliament in 2014 but did not get elected.

Zelensky, a comedian-turned-politician who became president in April, also nominated former Ukrainian ambassador to NATO Vadym Prystaiko as foreign minister, and lawyer and activist Andriy Zahorodnyuk as defense minister.

Zelensky’s party, Servant of the People, won 254 of 450 seats in parliamentary elections in July. This is the first time a ruling president’s party has won an absolute majority in the legislature and the right to independently form a government.

