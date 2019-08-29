 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
PM Conte accepts president’s mandate to form new Italian coalition govt

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 09:23 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 11:20
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, August 29, 2019. © Reuters / Ciro de Luca

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday he had accepted a mandate from the head of state to try to put together a new government. He hopes to draw up a list of ministers in the coming days.

After receiving a green light from President Sergio Mattarella to form a coalition, Conte said the new administration would have to work immediately on drawing up a budget and preventing a looming hike of sales taxes.

“In the coming days I will return to the president of the republic… and submit my proposals for ministers,” Conte said.

The PM resigned last week after the far-right League party withdrew from its coalition with the 5-Star Movement. The opposition Democratic Party has stepped into the breach and said it will hook up with 5-Star under the leadership of Conte, Reuters said.

