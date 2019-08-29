PM Conte accepts president’s mandate to form new Italian coalition govt

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday he had accepted a mandate from the head of state to try to put together a new government. He hopes to draw up a list of ministers in the coming days.

After receiving a green light from President Sergio Mattarella to form a coalition, Conte said the new administration would have to work immediately on drawing up a budget and preventing a looming hike of sales taxes.

“In the coming days I will return to the president of the republic… and submit my proposals for ministers,” Conte said.

The PM resigned last week after the far-right League party withdrew from its coalition with the 5-Star Movement. The opposition Democratic Party has stepped into the breach and said it will hook up with 5-Star under the leadership of Conte, Reuters said.