Italy’s M5S & Democrats sideline Salvini, form new government

The Italian Five Star Movement has struck a deal with an unlikely partner – the center-left Democratic Party – late on Wednesday. The two formerly feuding parties agreed to form a new coalition government after the previous one collapsed following the months of infighting.

The move has effectively sidelined the former deputy prime minister and leader of the right-wing League Party, Matteo Salvini, who pushed for snap elections in a bid to capitalize on his party’s rising support.

Democrats’ leader Nicola Zingaretti called the agreement a “real turning point” and described the emerging coalition as an “experiment worth trying.” Salvini slammed the new political alliance by saying that the only thing that unites the two parties is their “hatred” for the League, adding that Italians were “taken hostage” by the parliamentarians who are too afraid to lose their seats.

Former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has been named by the coalition as the leader of the new government. He is expected to meet Italy's President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday morning to receive his mandate.

