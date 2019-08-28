 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 08:11 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 18:11
Australia plans to protect universities from ‘foreign interference’
The University of Sydney in Australia. © Reuters / Jason Reed AUNI

Australian universities will be required to work with security agencies to ensure they guard against foreign interference, Minister for Education Dan Tehan said on Wednesday.

Foreign students are worth about A$35 billion ($23.64 billion) a year to the Australian economy, with Chinese students accounting for about a third of that figure.

After a spate of cyber-attacks and fears that China could influence research and students, Tehan said a task-force of university representatives and security agencies would be set up, Reuters reported. “Universities are an attractive target given their research across a range of fields and the intellectual property this research generates,” Tehan said in Canberra.

The task-force will ensure universities had “sufficient cyber defenses.” In June, the Australian National University said hackers had in 2018 breached its cyber defenses to obtain sensitive data, including students’ bank account numbers. Australia has not identified the culprits behind that attack.

