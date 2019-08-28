 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanese Army says it fired at Israeli drones ‘breaching airspace’
HomeNewsline

France proposes central banker Goulard as EU Commission candidate – Macron’s office

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 11:23 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 18:00
Get short URL
France proposes central banker Goulard as EU Commission candidate – Macron’s office
Sylvie Goulard. © Reuters / Charles Platiau / File Photo

France has proposed Sylvie Goulard, the deputy governor of the Bank of France and a former European lawmaker, as its candidate for EU commissioner, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Wednesday.

Goulard was a member of a French Foreign Ministry legal team that worked on German reunification in 1989. Macron picked Goulard, 54, to be the defense minister after his 2017 election victory. She resigned barely a month into the job after an investigation was opened into the way her political party, MoDem, hired parliamentary assistants in the European parliament, Reuters said.

European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen is expected to name a new college of commissioners by November 1.

A French official said on July 17 France was eyeing a “strong economic portfolio” in the new Commission, such as trade or one overseeing climate and energy policy.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies