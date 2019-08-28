France proposes central banker Goulard as EU Commission candidate – Macron’s office

France has proposed Sylvie Goulard, the deputy governor of the Bank of France and a former European lawmaker, as its candidate for EU commissioner, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Wednesday.

Goulard was a member of a French Foreign Ministry legal team that worked on German reunification in 1989. Macron picked Goulard, 54, to be the defense minister after his 2017 election victory. She resigned barely a month into the job after an investigation was opened into the way her political party, MoDem, hired parliamentary assistants in the European parliament, Reuters said.

European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen is expected to name a new college of commissioners by November 1.

A French official said on July 17 France was eyeing a “strong economic portfolio” in the new Commission, such as trade or one overseeing climate and energy policy.