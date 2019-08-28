 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US won’t release Mideast peace plan before Israeli election – envoy

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 17:52
Jason Greenblatt (C), US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

The US will not release the long-delayed political portion of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan before Israel’s elections, according to White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt.

The move appeared to be aimed at not interfering with September elections in which the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, is at stake, Reuters said.

“We have decided that we will not be releasing the peace vision… prior to the Israeli election,” Greenblatt tweeted on Wednesday. President Donald Trump on Monday had said the plan might be revealed before the Israeli election.

Trump’s Middle East team, including senior advisor Jared Kushner, had wanted to roll out the political plan during the summer. However, Netanyahu’s failure to put together a governing coalition after April elections prompted a delay. Netanyahu now faces a fresh vote on September 17.

