Conte wins support of opposition party for new Italian govt coalition

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 14:56 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 16:36
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Italy's acting PM Giuseppe Conte at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 24, 2019. © Reuters / Christian Hartmann

The leadership of Italy’s opposition Democratic Party has given its backing to Giuseppe Conte as the possible premier of a new government coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

After days of negotiations with the 5-Stars, the Democrats voted on Wednesday in favor of Conte’s second mandate to lead an uneasy alliance between the former archrivals.

Democratic leader Nicola Zingaretti will meet President Sergio Mattarella later on Wednesday to tell him he wants to forge an alliance with the 5-Stars, in a bid to avoid early elections, AP said.
The president is expected to assign a mandate to the possible premier late on Wednesday or early on Thursday.

Conte resigned after Matteo Salvini’s League pulled the plug on his government.

