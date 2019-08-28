Italian rescue ship picks up about 100 migrants, asks Rome to provide safe port

Italian aid group Mediterranea Charity says a ship it operates has rescued about 100 migrants, and is asking Italian authorities to provide a safe port for them.

The Italian NGO tweeted that the rescue happened early on Wednesday, after the ‘Mare Jonio’ spotted a rubber boat on its radar. The boat was overcrowded, Mediterranea said.

In response to the group’s request, Italy’s maritime authorities said they should turn to Libyan authorities, AP reported. The group is asking for an alternative solution, as Libya is not considered safe.

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has repeatedly refused to let ships carrying migrants enter Italian waters, prompting a string of standoffs with NGOs active in the Mediterranean.