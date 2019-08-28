 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Italian rescue ship picks up about 100 migrants, asks Rome to provide safe port

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 13:37 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 14:54
Get short URL
Italian rescue ship picks up about 100 migrants, asks Rome to provide safe port
The Italian-flagged rescue vessel ‘Mare Jonio.’ © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

Italian aid group Mediterranea Charity says a ship it operates has rescued about 100 migrants, and is asking Italian authorities to provide a safe port for them.

The Italian NGO tweeted that the rescue happened early on Wednesday, after the ‘Mare Jonio’ spotted a rubber boat on its radar. The boat was overcrowded, Mediterranea said.

In response to the group’s request, Italy’s maritime authorities said they should turn to Libyan authorities, AP reported. The group is asking for an alternative solution, as Libya is not considered safe.

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has repeatedly refused to let ships carrying migrants enter Italian waters, prompting a string of standoffs with NGOs active in the Mediterranean.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies