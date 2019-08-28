 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Yemen govt troops storm Aden, seize airport from southern separatists – officials

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 12:41 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 13:04
Tribal fighters loyal to the Yemeni government on a road taken by government forces during recent clashes with southern separatists west of Ataq of the Shabwa province, Yemen, August 26, 2019. © Reuters / Ali Owidha

Yemen government forces on Wednesday captured Aden airport from southern separatists and attacked the city’s eastern suburbs, Reuters reported, citing residents and officials. The renewed fighting has deepened a rift between supposed allies in a Saudi-led coalition.

Forces of the Saudi-backed government have recaptured most of the neighboring towns they had previously lost to the United Arab Emirates-backed separatists before moving on towards Aden, the temporary seat of the government.

The information minister, Moammar al-Eryani, tweeted that government forces had taken Aden’s airport from the separatists The report was confirmed by residents.

The separatists and the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are nominally united under the Saudi-led coalition in their battle against Yemen’s Houthi movement.

