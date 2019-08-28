Yemen govt troops storm Aden, seize airport from southern separatists – officials

Yemen government forces on Wednesday captured Aden airport from southern separatists and attacked the city’s eastern suburbs, Reuters reported, citing residents and officials. The renewed fighting has deepened a rift between supposed allies in a Saudi-led coalition.

Forces of the Saudi-backed government have recaptured most of the neighboring towns they had previously lost to the United Arab Emirates-backed separatists before moving on towards Aden, the temporary seat of the government.

The information minister, Moammar al-Eryani, tweeted that government forces had taken Aden’s airport from the separatists The report was confirmed by residents.

The separatists and the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are nominally united under the Saudi-led coalition in their battle against Yemen’s Houthi movement.