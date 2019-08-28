Britain’s finance minister Javid promises more spending, fuels election speculation

New British finance minister Sajid Javid said he will announce higher public spending on health, education and the police next week in order to “clear the decks for Brexit.” The move is seen by many as preparation for an early election, Reuters said.

Javid said he would deliver his first spending round statement on September 4, earlier than planned, after he postponed a speech on his economic plans on Wednesday.

“We need to focus relentlessly on making sure we’re ready to leave the EU on October 31, whatever happens,” Javid wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

Javid said he would stick to the budget rules set out by previous finance minister Philip Hammond.