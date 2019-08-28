 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Taliban near ‘final agreement’ with US to end Afghan war – spokesman

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 09:40 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 12:25
Get short URL
Taliban near ‘final agreement’ with US to end Afghan war – spokesman
Undated handout picture of US, Taliban and Qatar officials during a meeting for peace talks in Doha. © Reuters / Qatari Foreign Ministry

The Taliban on Wednesday said it was close to a “final agreement” with US officials on a deal that would see US forces withdrawing from Afghanistan.

“We hope to have good news soon for our Muslim, independence-seeking nation,” said Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha.

Negotiations over how to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan have taken place in Qatar’s capital, Doha, where the ninth round of talks began last week, according to Reuters.

Washington is reportedly negotiating the withdrawal in exchange for a pledge from the Taliban that Afghanistan will not become a haven for other Islamist militant groups.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies