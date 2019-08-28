Taliban near ‘final agreement’ with US to end Afghan war – spokesman

The Taliban on Wednesday said it was close to a “final agreement” with US officials on a deal that would see US forces withdrawing from Afghanistan.

“We hope to have good news soon for our Muslim, independence-seeking nation,” said Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha.

Negotiations over how to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan have taken place in Qatar’s capital, Doha, where the ninth round of talks began last week, according to Reuters.

Washington is reportedly negotiating the withdrawal in exchange for a pledge from the Taliban that Afghanistan will not become a haven for other Islamist militant groups.