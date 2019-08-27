 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

China to hold military drills near Taiwan this week – report

Published time: 27 Aug, 2019 09:40 Edited time: 27 Aug, 2019 17:18
Get short URL
China to hold military drills near Taiwan this week – report
© Reuters / Thomas Peter

China will stage military exercises in the East China Sea near Taiwan starting on Tuesday, AFP reports. This will be the third set of drills in a month and comes after the recent US approvals of arms sales worth billions to Taiwan, including F-16 fighter jets.

Ships will be prohibited from entering the waters off the coast of China’s eastern Zhejiang province for 48 hours, the Zhejiang Maritime Safety Administration said in a brief notice on Monday.

It did not offer details on the scale of the exercises or which military units were involved, while state-backed newspaper Global Times called it a “live-fire drill.”

The People’s Liberation Army held two large military drills close to the Taiwan Strait in late July.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies