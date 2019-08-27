 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s opposition Democratic Party says coalition talks at risk of failure

Published time: 27 Aug, 2019 10:32 Edited time: 27 Aug, 2019 16:27
5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio speaks to the media after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. © Reuters / Remo Casilli

Talks to form a new government between Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party (PD) are at risk of failure over who should become the next interior minister, a PD spokesman said on Tuesday.

The two parties, traditional political enemies, are trying to forge a coalition government after 5-Star’s 14-month-old coalition with the right-wing League party broke down this month.

The PD spokesman accused 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio of hindering talks with his request to serve as interior minister as well as deputy prime minister, Reuters said.

Shortly after, however, 5-Star sources said Di Maio had never demanded the Interior Ministry.

