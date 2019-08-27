Italy’s opposition Democratic Party says coalition talks at risk of failure

Talks to form a new government between Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party (PD) are at risk of failure over who should become the next interior minister, a PD spokesman said on Tuesday.

The two parties, traditional political enemies, are trying to forge a coalition government after 5-Star’s 14-month-old coalition with the right-wing League party broke down this month.

The PD spokesman accused 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio of hindering talks with his request to serve as interior minister as well as deputy prime minister, Reuters said.

Shortly after, however, 5-Star sources said Di Maio had never demanded the Interior Ministry.