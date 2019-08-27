US advisor Bolton visits Ukraine, touts possible Trump-Zelensky meeting

US National Security Advisor John Bolton flew into Kiev on Tuesday for talks with Ukraine’s new authorities and touted a possible meeting between presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, Reuters said.

Bolton’s visit was the first by a senior US official since television comedy star Zelensky swept to power in Ukraine. Zelensky scored a landslide election victory in the former Soviet republic in May and strengthened his power base at a parliamentary election last month.

“For me this is an opportunity to talk about some priorities we have and really also, because of the new administration here, to hear their priorities,” Bolton said. “We expect to have a chance for [Trump and Zelensky] to talk in Poland,” he said.

Trump is expected to travel to Poland and Denmark from August 31 to September 3, the White House said last month.