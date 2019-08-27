 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s Justice Ministry to decide in 3 months on appealing ECHR ruling in Magnitsky case

Published time: 27 Aug, 2019 12:45 Edited time: 27 Aug, 2019 14:43
The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. © Reuters / Vincent Kessler / File Photo

The Russian Justice Ministry will decide within three months whether to appeal the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that Moscow should pay €34,000 ($37,700) to the two applicants in the case of Russian tax adviser Sergey Magnitsky.

The ECHR found multiple violations of the European Convention in a case concerning Magnitsky, including the right to a fair trial and presumption of innocence, the court said in a statement on Tuesday.

The court acknowledged that the complaint about the arbitrary nature of Magnitsky’s deprivation of liberty was manifestly unfounded, the ministry said. It also noted that the ECHR acknowledged that Magnitsky’s detention “fully complied with the established Convention requirements.” The court also did not demand that the Russian authorities review the decision of a national court on the criminal case against Magnitsky, according to the ministry.

Magnitsky, 37, was detained in Russia on charges of complicity in tax evasion and died on November 16, 2009, having spent 11 months at a pre-trial detention center.

