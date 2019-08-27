Kurdish YPG militia, SDF to pull from Turkey-Syria border area after US deal with Ankara

The Kurdish YPG forces and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are set to withdraw from a 5-14km wide strip along the border with Turkey, Reuters quoted SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali as saying on Tuesday.

The width of the border strip into Syria will vary, and will include rural areas or military positions, not cities or towns, Bali said, commenting on US-Turkish talks. The SDF, with the YPG at its forefront, controls much of north and east Syria, after seizing territory from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS.

The YPG militia has pulled forces and heavy weapons from some positions at the border with Turkey, according to earlier reports on Tuesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkish ground troops will enter a safe zone planned by Ankara and Washington in northern Syria “very soon.”