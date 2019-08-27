 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kurdish YPG militia, SDF to pull from Turkey-Syria border area after US deal with Ankara

Published time: 27 Aug, 2019 12:25 Edited time: 27 Aug, 2019 12:58
Female Kurdish fighters from the People’s Protection Units (YPG). © Reuters / Rodi Said

The Kurdish YPG forces and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are set to withdraw from a 5-14km wide strip along the border with Turkey, Reuters quoted SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali as saying on Tuesday.

The width of the border strip into Syria will vary, and will include rural areas or military positions, not cities or towns, Bali said, commenting on US-Turkish talks. The SDF, with the YPG at its forefront, controls much of north and east Syria, after seizing territory from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS.

The YPG militia has pulled forces and heavy weapons from some positions at the border with Turkey, according to earlier reports on Tuesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkish ground troops will enter a safe zone planned by Ankara and Washington in northern Syria “very soon.”

