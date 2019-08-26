 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Serbia to sign agreement with Russian-led economic bloc in October – officials

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 14:19 Edited time: 26 Aug, 2019 16:52
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic. © Reuters / Marko Djurica

Serbia will sign a free trade agreement with the Russian-led economic bloc the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), its officials said on Monday.

The deal between Serbia and the EEU is expected to be signed on October 25, AP reported, citing a statement from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s office, following his meeting with Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko.

The EEU incorporates Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Serbia already has a free-trade agreement with the largest EEU members, Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus. The European Union remains Serbia’s largest trade partner.

