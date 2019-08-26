Serbia to sign agreement with Russian-led economic bloc in October – officials

Serbia will sign a free trade agreement with the Russian-led economic bloc the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), its officials said on Monday.

The deal between Serbia and the EEU is expected to be signed on October 25, AP reported, citing a statement from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s office, following his meeting with Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko.

The EEU incorporates Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Serbia already has a free-trade agreement with the largest EEU members, Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus. The European Union remains Serbia’s largest trade partner.