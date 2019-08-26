 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to Borneo – President Widodo

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 08:45 Edited time: 26 Aug, 2019 14:45
Get short URL
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to Borneo – President Widodo
Workers being transported at the back of a truck on a flooded street after high tide hit Muara Baru area in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 6, 2017. © Reuters / Beawiharta

Indonesia’s president has announced that the country’s capital will be moved to an area that forms part of the North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara regions in its province of East Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo.

Moving the capital from Jakarta will cost 466 trillion rupiah ($32.79 billion), of which the state would fund 19 percent, with the rest to come from public-private partnerships and private investment, Reuters quoted Joko Widodo as saying on Monday.

Jakarta, the capital of the world’s fourth most populous country, on the island of Java, is now home to 10 million people and is prone to flooding and traffic gridlock.

The site of the new capital, 2,000km (1,250 miles) northeast of Jakarta, is one of the regions least prone to natural disasters. However, environmentalists fear the move will hasten the destruction of forests that are home to orangutans, sun bears, and long-nosed monkeys.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies