Irish FM Coveney tells businesses to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 13:50 Edited time: 26 Aug, 2019 14:06
Ireland's FM Simon Coveney. © Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne

There has been no sign of a breakthrough in Brexit talks and businesses should continue to prepare for Britain to leave the EU without a withdrawal agreement, Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

“We still don’t have the outcome that we are looking for, which is a deal to prevent a no-deal Brexit. So the message from the Irish government to everybody who is linked to Brexit… is to prepare for a no-deal,” Coveney told RTÉ radio.

The minister said it was not surprising that there was no breakthrough, as the EU is sticking to its position that any deal must be done on the basis of the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated over the past two-and-a-half years, Reuters said.

