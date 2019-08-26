 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkish ground forces to enter safe zone in N. Syria ‘very soon’ – Erdogan

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 11:32 Edited time: 26 Aug, 2019 11:42
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives at a ceremony in Malazgirt in Mus province, Turkey, August 26, 2019. © Reuters / Cem Oksuz / Presidential Press Office

Turkish ground troops will enter a planned safe zone in northern Syria “very soon,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. Ankara opened a joint operation center with the United States for the safe zone at the weekend.

“We are slowly making progress in our efforts to establish a safe zone,” Erdogan said. “Just like many other issues some saw as untouchable, we are putting the east of the Euphrates issue on track,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

Turkey has said that it would not tolerate any delays to the agreement by US officials, warning that it will mount a cross-border offensive on its own to clear its borders from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia if necessary.

Erdogan also said that Turkey had made all preparations to carry out its own plans if its expectations are not met. “Our UAVs and helicopters have entered the region. Very soon, our ground troops will also enter the region.”

