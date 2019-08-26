Turkey expects next shipment of Russian S-400s to begin on Tuesday – defense ministry

Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said that delivery of the next shipment of Russian S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey will begin on Tuesday.

“The delivery and transport of the second shipment of S-400s will begin starting tomorrow,” Akar was quoted by Anadolu news agency as having announced on Monday.

The initial components of the system were delivered to Ankara in July, despite warnings about possible US sanctions over the purchase, Reuters said.

Washington insists that Russia’s S-400s are not compatible with NATO defenses.