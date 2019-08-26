 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkey expects next shipment of Russian S-400s to begin on Tuesday – defense ministry

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 09:46 Edited time: 26 Aug, 2019 10:16
Get short URL
Turkey expects next shipment of Russian S-400s to begin on Tuesday – defense ministry
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. © Reuters / Umit Bektas

Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said that delivery of the next shipment of Russian S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey will begin on Tuesday.

“The delivery and transport of the second shipment of S-400s will begin starting tomorrow,” Akar was quoted by Anadolu news agency as having announced on Monday.

The initial components of the system were delivered to Ankara in July, despite warnings about possible US sanctions over the purchase, Reuters said.

Washington insists that Russia’s S-400s are not compatible with NATO defenses.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies