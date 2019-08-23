 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian FM Zarif praises Macron’s suggestions on nuclear deal crisis

Published time: 23 Aug, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 23 Aug, 2019 17:12
Iran's FM Mohammad Javad Zarif in Stockholm, Sweden, August 21, 2019. © Reuters / TT News Agency / Janerik Henriksson

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that suggestions by French President Emmanuel Macron about defusing the crisis over Tehran’s nuclear drive were a move in the right direction, though more work still needed to be done.

Macron made “some suggestions last week to President [Hassan] Rouhani and we believe they are moving in the right direction, although we are not definitely there yet,” Zarif told AFP, after meeting Macron for rare talks in Paris.

The French president “is now going to discuss with European partners and other partners to see where we can go from here,” Zarif added.

The minister reaffirmed that if Tehran believed Europe could begin to fulfil its part of the bargain on the nuclear deal, Iran could then reverse the measures it took to ramp up its nuclear program. Zarif also made it clear that it was possible to solve the issue even without the involvement of the US in the nuclear deal.

