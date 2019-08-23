 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syria declares liberation of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib, towns in Hama province

Published time: 23 Aug, 2019 14:55 Edited time: 23 Aug, 2019 15:44
Syrian army soldiers in Idlib countryside, August 22, 2019. © Reuters / SANA

The Syrian military announced on Friday the plans to advance further north after the liberation of the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib and a number of other settlements in the north of Hama province.

After intensive strikes during the previous days and the complete encirclement of the terrorists in the north of Hama, the army liberated Khan Sheikhun, Morek, Ltamenah, Tall as Sayyad, Latmeen, Kafr Zita, Lahaya and others, a General Staff spokesman was cited by state-run Ikhbariya television.

The advance is continuing and the army “intends to liberate the entire territory of Syria” from terrorists and their patrons, the armed forces’ statement said.

Work is now underway to clear the liberated settlements of mines and other explosive devices, according to the military.

