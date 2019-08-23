 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
It's up to Britain to come up with Irish border solutions – Berlin

Published time: 23 Aug, 2019 11:23 Edited time: 23 Aug, 2019 13:52
Irish police officers patrol along the open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, April 18, 2019. © Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne / File Photo

Germany said on Friday that it is up to Britain to come up with proposals to resolve the issue of the Irish border backstop.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin that the European Commission would be ready to discuss any proposals made by British prime minister Boris Johnson. He wants the Irish border backstop provision removed in full.

The EU remains unified on Brexit, a spokeswoman for the bloc's executive said on Friday. The European Commission’s position “when it comes to Brexit matters is well known and this remains a united, singular, EU position,” she said.

Reports in some UK newspapers suggested PM Johnson might have convinced the German and French leaders to change their stance, Reuters said.

