It's up to Britain to come up with Irish border solutions – Berlin

Germany said on Friday that it is up to Britain to come up with proposals to resolve the issue of the Irish border backstop.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin that the European Commission would be ready to discuss any proposals made by British prime minister Boris Johnson. He wants the Irish border backstop provision removed in full.

The EU remains unified on Brexit, a spokeswoman for the bloc's executive said on Friday. The European Commission’s position “when it comes to Brexit matters is well known and this remains a united, singular, EU position,” she said.

Reports in some UK newspapers suggested PM Johnson might have convinced the German and French leaders to change their stance, Reuters said.