Turkey to host summit on Syria with Russia, Iran on September 16 – Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host his Russian and Iranian counterparts for a summit on Syria in Ankara on September 16, according to the presidential spokesman.

“The president will host a three-way summit with the participation of Russia and Iran in Ankara,” AFP quoted spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as saying late Wednesday.

The announcement of the meeting between the three presidents comes at a time when Syrian forces have made advances into the last rebel stronghold of Idlib in the country’s northwest.

Kalin said there was “no question” of moving one of its 12 observation posts in Idlib, despite it being cut off from the rest of the province by the advance of Syrian forces this week.

Idlib will be on the agenda of next month’s meeting, as well as the establishment of a constitution commission and how the political process should continue, Kalin said.