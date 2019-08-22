 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey to host summit on Syria with Russia, Iran on September 16 – Ankara

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 16:43 Edited time: 22 Aug, 2019 17:58
© Reuters / Umit Bektas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host his Russian and Iranian counterparts for a summit on Syria in Ankara on September 16, according to the presidential spokesman.

“The president will host a three-way summit with the participation of Russia and Iran in Ankara,” AFP quoted spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as saying late Wednesday.

The announcement of the meeting between the three presidents comes at a time when Syrian forces have made advances into the last rebel stronghold of Idlib in the country’s northwest.

Kalin said there was “no question” of moving one of its 12 observation posts in Idlib, despite it being cut off from the rest of the province by the advance of Syrian forces this week.

Idlib will be on the agenda of next month’s meeting, as well as the establishment of a constitution commission and how the political process should continue, Kalin said.

