 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US, Taliban resume on ending Afghanistan war

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 15:41 Edited time: 22 Aug, 2019 17:27
Get short URL
US, Taliban resume on ending Afghanistan war
Undated handout picture of US, Taliban and Qatar officials during a meeting for peace talks in Doha, Qatar. © Reuters / Qatari Foreign Ministry

A United States envoy and the Taliban on Thursday resumed negotiations in Qatar on ending America’s longest war.

A Taliban member said US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also had a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday with the Taliban’s lead negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, according to AP.

Baradar is one of the Taliban’s founders and reportedly has the strongest influence on the insurgent group’s rank-and-file members.

Washington and the Taliban have held several rounds of talks in the past year on issues including a US troop withdrawal, intra-Afghan negotiations and Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will not be a launch pad for global terror attacks.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies