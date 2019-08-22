 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kosovo MPs vote to dissolve parliament, pave way for snap elections

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 12:49 Edited time: 22 Aug, 2019 13:37
Former US President Bill Clinton gives a thumbs up during the 20th anniversary of the deployment of NATO troops in Kosovo in Pristina, Kosovo, June 12, 2019. © Reuters / Laura Hasani

Kosovo MPs voted on Thursday to dissolve parliament and trigger early elections in a move that will add new delays to the deadlocked dialogue with Serbia.

The vote comes after outgoing premier Ramush Haradinaj, a former commander of ethnic Albanian rebels who battled Serbia in the late 1990s, stepped down in July. He had been summoned to a special court in The Hague, which is investigating crimes from that era, AFP said.

After 89 lawmakers in the 120-member assembly voted in favor of the motion, Haradinaj hailed it and said that the dialogue with Serbia “is one of the important topics.”

After last parliamentary election held in Serbia’s breakaway territory in 2017, it took several months to form a government in Pristina. Serbia, China and Russia do not recognize Kosovo, effectively shutting it out of the UN.

