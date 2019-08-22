 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US missile deployments in Asia would be threat to intl stability – Moscow

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 10:55 Edited time: 22 Aug, 2019 13:09
Get short URL
US missile deployments in Asia would be threat to intl stability – Moscow
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in Tokyo, Japan, August 7, 2019. © Reuters / Eugene Hoshiko / Pool

A possible United States’ deployment of missiles in the Asia-Pacific region would pose a threat to international security, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said earlier this month that he was in favor of placing ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia relatively soon, Reuters said.

Washington’s actions pose a threat to global stability, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. “Clearly, it is only the first step, and in the future, the US may deploy such weapons to other regions of the world, including Europe.”

Backed by Beijing, Moscow has requested a United Nations Security Council briefing on the US development of intermediate-range missiles, according to Zakharova. The briefing will begin at 19:00 GMT, she added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies