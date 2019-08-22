Syria opens corridor for people to leave northwest rebel territory – officials

Syrian government forces have opened a corridor in the northwest for people who want to cross out of insurgent territory to army lines, state news agency SANA said on Thursday.

The government in Damascus “announces the opening of a humanitarian corridor” in the town of Soran, it said, citing a Foreign Ministry source.

The statement added that the corridor would allow civilians to leave the southern part of Idlib province and the north of Hama. The government troops have recently advanced in the area.