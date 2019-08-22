US, N. Korea will restart denuclearization talks ‘soon’ – Seoul

Washington and Pyongyang are expected to reopen denuclearization negotiations soon, a senior South Korean official said on Thursday.

Deputy national security adviser, Kim Hyun-chong, gave his upbeat assessment after meeting US envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Seoul, Reuters said.

“My impression was that North Korea and the United States would carry out dialogue soon, and it would go well,” Kim said after the one-hour meeting, without elaborating.

Talks aimed at dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs have stalled since a failed second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam in February.