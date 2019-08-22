 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US, N. Korea will restart denuclearization talks ‘soon’ – Seoul

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 08:23 Edited time: 22 Aug, 2019 10:34
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands with Kim Yong-сhol, North Korea's lead negotiator in nuclear diplomacy with the US, in Washington, January 18, 2019. © Reuters / Joshua Roberts

Washington and Pyongyang are expected to reopen denuclearization negotiations soon, a senior South Korean official said on Thursday.

Deputy national security adviser, Kim Hyun-chong, gave his upbeat assessment after meeting US envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Seoul, Reuters said.

“My impression was that North Korea and the United States would carry out dialogue soon, and it would go well,” Kim said after the one-hour meeting, without elaborating.

Talks aimed at dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs have stalled since a failed second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam in February.

