Italy’s President Mattarella wants ‘quick deal’ on new govt to avoid early elections – report

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella wants political parties to reach a deal to form a new government in order to avoid early elections, Reuters cited a source close to him as saying on Thursday.

The head of state has started consultations to form a new government after the ruling coalition collapsed and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned.

On Thursday, Mattarella will meet delegations from the center-left Democratic Party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which could forge a new ruling coalition.

The president wants clear signals of a possible deal to see major developments by early next week, according to the source.