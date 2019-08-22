 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Italy’s President Mattarella wants ‘quick deal’ on new govt to avoid early elections – report

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 07:51 Edited time: 22 Aug, 2019 09:23
Get short URL
Italy’s President Mattarella wants ‘quick deal’ on new govt to avoid early elections – report
Italian President Sergio Mattarella meets with Senate President Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati in Rome, Italy, August 21, 2019. © Reuters / Paolo Giandotti / Presidential Office

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella wants political parties to reach a deal to form a new government in order to avoid early elections, Reuters cited a source close to him as saying on Thursday.

The head of state has started consultations to form a new government after the ruling coalition collapsed and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned.

On Thursday, Mattarella will meet delegations from the center-left Democratic Party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which could forge a new ruling coalition.

The president wants clear signals of a possible deal to see major developments by early next week, according to the source.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies