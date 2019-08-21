 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sudan swears in military, civilian members of new ruling body

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 13:40 Edited time: 21 Aug, 2019 17:04
Members of Sudan's Sovereign Council are sworn in at the presidential palace in Khartoum, August 21, 2019. © Reuters / Stringer

Military and civilian members of Sudan’s new ruling body, the Sovereign Council, were sworn in on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Khartoum, state news agency SUNA reported.

The 11-member Council replaces the now-defunct Transitional Military Council. Its head, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, was sworn in as head of the Sovereign Council earlier on Wednesday.

Burhan and other military officers overthrew veteran leader Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April in response to months of protests over economic hardships and dictatorship.

The makeup of the 11-member Sovereign Council was completed on Tuesday, comprising six civilian and five military figures.

