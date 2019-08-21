Sudan swears in military, civilian members of new ruling body

Military and civilian members of Sudan’s new ruling body, the Sovereign Council, were sworn in on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Khartoum, state news agency SUNA reported.

The 11-member Council replaces the now-defunct Transitional Military Council. Its head, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, was sworn in as head of the Sovereign Council earlier on Wednesday.

Burhan and other military officers overthrew veteran leader Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April in response to months of protests over economic hardships and dictatorship.

The makeup of the 11-member Sovereign Council was completed on Tuesday, comprising six civilian and five military figures.