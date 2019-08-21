 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Czech president Zeman backs Zaoralek as new culture minister to defuse govt crisis

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 15:12 Edited time: 21 Aug, 2019 17:00
Get short URL
Czech president Zeman backs Zaoralek as new culture minister to defuse govt crisis
A supporter of the Social Democratic Party looks at a placard of their election leader Lubomir Zaoralek in Prague, Czech Republic, October 15, 2017. The placard reads: "When the country gets rich, people must get rich too." © Reuters / David W Cerny

Czech President Milos Zeman on Wednesday backed the new nominee for culture minister from the junior party in the ruling coalition. The move is defusing a political crisis that had threatened to topple the government.

The Social Democrats earlier nominated Lubomir Zaoralek, a former foreign minister and lower house of parliament speaker, to head the Culture Ministry.

Last week, Zeman rejected their previous nominee for the post, breaking with the constitutional custom whereby a president does not veto a ministerial candidate presented by the prime minister.

The Social Democrats threatened to quit the ruling coalition with PM Andrej Babis’ ANO party if it could not pick the culture minister, Reuters said. However, the rejected nominee, Michal Smarda, stepped aside, opening the way for a compromise.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies