 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russia to start issuing electronic visas for some EU states from October 1 – Putin

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 15:57 Edited time: 21 Aug, 2019 16:45
Get short URL
Russia to start issuing electronic visas for some EU states from October 1 – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Finland, August 21, 2019. © Reuters / Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin

Russia will start issuing electronic visas for some European Union countries starting on October 1, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin made the statement speaking alongside his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki.

On July 19, the Russian president signed a decree extending the electronic visa regime to the territory of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

Niinisto on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility of discussion with Moscow on the introduction of electronic visas for Finnish citizens to visit some Russian regions.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies