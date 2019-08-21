 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

No-deal Brexit becoming ‘most likely scenario,’ French official says

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 14:47 Edited time: 21 Aug, 2019 15:54
Get short URL
No-deal Brexit becoming ‘most likely scenario,’ French official says
Boris Johnson leaves his office in London, Britain, July 22, 2019. © Reuters / Henry Nicholls / File Photo

A no-deal Brexit is becoming the most likely scenario for Britain’s departure from the EU, a French presidential aide said on Wednesday, according to AFP. The prediction comes the day before Boris Johnson holds his first face-to-face meeting as prime minister with President Emmanuel Macron.

“The scenario that is becoming the most likely is one of no deal,” the official, who was not named, said. Even so, Britain would still have to pay its €43 billion withdrawal bill.

“The idea of saying ‘there not a deal, so I won’t pay’ does not work,” the official was quoted as saying.

The current Brexit day is October 31. Johnson has repeatedly said that the UK will be leaving on that date, with or without a deal.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies