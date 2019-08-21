No-deal Brexit becoming ‘most likely scenario,’ French official says

A no-deal Brexit is becoming the most likely scenario for Britain’s departure from the EU, a French presidential aide said on Wednesday, according to AFP. The prediction comes the day before Boris Johnson holds his first face-to-face meeting as prime minister with President Emmanuel Macron.

“The scenario that is becoming the most likely is one of no deal,” the official, who was not named, said. Even so, Britain would still have to pay its €43 billion withdrawal bill.

“The idea of saying ‘there not a deal, so I won’t pay’ does not work,” the official was quoted as saying.

The current Brexit day is October 31. Johnson has repeatedly said that the UK will be leaving on that date, with or without a deal.