Iran may act ‘unpredictably’ in response to Trump policies, FM Zarif tells US

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that Tehran may act “unpredictably” in response to the United States’ “unpredictable” policies under President Donald Trump.

“Mutual unpredictability will lead to chaos,” Zarif said in a speech at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

“President Trump cannot expect to be unpredictable and expect others to be predictable.”

Zarif also said that Gulf Arabs cannot achieve security in the region “by spending billions of dollars on purchasing Western weapons.” The FM warned that “no amount of foreign military presence [in the Gulf] can prevent insecurity,” Reuters said.