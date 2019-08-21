 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran may act ‘unpredictably’ in response to Trump policies, FM Zarif tells US

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 13:24 Edited time: 21 Aug, 2019 15:35
Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif and Finnish FM Pekka Haavisto in Helsinki, Finland, August 19, 2019. © Reuters / Anna Ringstrom

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that Tehran may act “unpredictably” in response to the United States’ “unpredictable” policies under President Donald Trump.

“Mutual unpredictability will lead to chaos,” Zarif said in a speech at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

“President Trump cannot expect to be unpredictable and expect others to be predictable.”

Zarif also said that Gulf Arabs cannot achieve security in the region “by spending billions of dollars on purchasing Western weapons.” The FM warned that “no amount of foreign military presence [in the Gulf] can prevent insecurity,” Reuters said.

