Houthis shoot down US military drone over Yemen – reports

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 11:43 Edited time: 21 Aug, 2019 13:15
People inspect the wreckage of a drone aircraft that Houthis say they shot down near the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen, April 19, 2019. © Reuters / Naif Rahma

A US military MQ-9 drone was shot down in Yemen’s Dhamar governorate, southeast of the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, Reuters reported two US officials as saying on Wednesday.

The officials confirmed that the drone was shot down late on Tuesday.

A Houthi military spokesman had earlier been quoted by the rebels’ Al-Masirah TV as saying that their air defenses had brought down a US drone.

In June, the US military said that Houthi rebels had shot down a US government-operated drone “with assistance from Iran.”

US forces have occasionally launched drone and airstrikes against Yemeni group Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

