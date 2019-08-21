 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greece ‘won’t assist’ Iranian tanker sought by US – deputy FM

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 10:59 Edited time: 21 Aug, 2019 12:40
The Iranian oil tanker 'Adrian Darya 1', previously named 'Grace 1', in the Strait of Gibraltar, August 18, 2019. © Reuters / Jon Nazca

Greece has said it won’t assist an Iranian supertanker sought by the US that’s in the Mediterranean Sea and believed to be headed for a Greek port.

Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said Greece is under “pressure from US authorities,” which claim the Iran-flagged Adrian Darya 1 is tied to a sanctioned organization, AP reports.

Varvitsiotis says the tanker is too big for any Greek port and can’t legally unload its $130 million worth of light crude at EU refineries.

The ship left Gibraltar on Sunday after being held up for a month for allegedly attempting to breach EU sanctions on Syria. Gibraltar said Iran provided assurances that the tanker wouldn’t unload its cargo in Syria.

