Cardinal George Pell loses appeal on child sexual assault conviction

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 00:45
Cardinal George Pell loses appeal on child sexual assault conviction
© Reuters / Mark Dadswell

Australian senior Catholic Church figure Cardinal George Pell has lost his appeal against his conviction for sexually abusing choirboys in Melbourne in the 1990s.

The decision, adopted by a 2-1 majority vote by the Victorian Court of Appeal, means that Pell will remain in prison to serve out his six-year sentence.

The former Vatican treasurer was unanimously convicted last December for abusing the 13-year-old boys after a mass at St Patrick's Cathedral. The 78-year-old is still eligible to apply for parole after he's served three years and eight months of the sentence.

